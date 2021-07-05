Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 519 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $167,096,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,625,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

