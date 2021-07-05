JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €67.18 ($79.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €67.78.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.