JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 491 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 180.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

