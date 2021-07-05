JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

