JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 243.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMTV opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

