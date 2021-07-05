JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.87% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

OMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OMP opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

