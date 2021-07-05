JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237,114 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

