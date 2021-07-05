JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.77 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

