JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.78 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Employers worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Employers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Employers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Employers by 896.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 201,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $20,827,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

