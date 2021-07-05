JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 28,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 294,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 90,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $5,795,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.03. 11,431,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,790,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

