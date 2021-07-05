JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of The Children’s Place worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

