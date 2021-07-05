JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.