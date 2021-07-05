JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 9,053 Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JET. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,929.13 ($129.72).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,705 ($87.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,649.53. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

