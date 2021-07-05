Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.78 or 0.00805711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.71 or 0.08047870 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

