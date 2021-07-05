Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 23.0% in June

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,254. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.22. 113,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 473.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.93.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.