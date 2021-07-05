Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $5.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

