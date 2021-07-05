Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Act Two Investors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 127,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $69,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $284.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

