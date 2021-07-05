KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $38.52 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.