Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 112,785 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,785 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Alcoa worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

