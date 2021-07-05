Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 833,891 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cerus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $960.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.24. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

