Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $11.44 Million Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

