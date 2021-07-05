Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $12.50 Million Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 712,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

