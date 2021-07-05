Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,132 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.