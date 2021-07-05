Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Alamo Group worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $352,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock worth $3,117,253 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $151.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.09. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

