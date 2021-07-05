KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

