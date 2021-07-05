Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMMPF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

