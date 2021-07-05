Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €86.33 ($101.57).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

FRA:KGX traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €91.02 ($107.08). 122,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.40. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

