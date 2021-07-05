Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $50,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of KL stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

