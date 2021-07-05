Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Kismet Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSMT. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,987,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Kismet Acquisition One by 851.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,903,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,745 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,858,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

