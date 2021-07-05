Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $4,866.03 and approximately $41.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.