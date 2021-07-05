Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,653. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

