Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 577 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Toro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,804,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

