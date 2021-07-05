Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,957 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Celanese by 231.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after buying an additional 124,449 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 133,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 538,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

