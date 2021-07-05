Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $140.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

