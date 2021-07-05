Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

