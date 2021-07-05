Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $252.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

