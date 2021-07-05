Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

