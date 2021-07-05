Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

