Krios (GIG) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $3,334.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

