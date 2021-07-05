Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of KURRY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 412.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15.
Kuraray Company Profile
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.
