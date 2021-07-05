Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Shares of KURRY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 412.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kuraray will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.