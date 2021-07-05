L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

NYSE LHX opened at $219.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

