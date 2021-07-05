Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,516 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $31,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.18 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.