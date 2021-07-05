Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,663 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $27,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.