Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

