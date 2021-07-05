Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.65 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

