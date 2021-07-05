Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

