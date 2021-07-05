Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

