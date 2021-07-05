Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 16,032 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $39,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The China Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $29.84 on Monday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

