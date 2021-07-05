LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

