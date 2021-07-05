LGCY Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $352,412.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. LGCY Network has a market cap of $30.45 million and $352,412.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.28 or 0.00875714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.96 or 0.08122545 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.